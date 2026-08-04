Paragon Bank to develop bridging proposition with hires Sanders and Patel

Colin Sanders and Sundeep Patel will pilot the bridging proposition with a select group of intermediaries before a full launch in 2027.

Paragon Bank has appointed Colin Sanders to lead the development of a new bridging proposition.

Sanders joined Paragon after having led Omni Capital as its CEO. He also founded Tuscan Capital and sold the businesses to Allica Bank in 2024.

Patel previously held senior roles at Together and Precise Mortgages, as well as having served as commercial director at United Trust Bank (UTB).

Paragon said the new proposition will be to provide fast, dependable funding for experienced property professionals, including developers, surveyors, architects, planning consultants and builders.

The bank said to expect additional appointments as Sanders develops the bridging team. Paragon looks to eventually appoint a head of credit.

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Colin Sanders (pictured, left), managing director of Paragon Bridging Finance, said: “Bridging finance has become an essential tool for property professionals, whether they are acquiring assets, funding refurbishment projects or wanting to move quickly to secure opportunities. The market has grown significantly in recent years but remains fragmented, and that has sharpened demand for lenders who are particularly credible and dependable.

“Our proposition will be built around what brokers and customers consistently tell us they need – straightforward communication, quick decisions, experienced people and reliable execution. With the backing of a FTSE 250 lender and all the experience and credentials that come with that, we have an opportunity to build a bridging finance business that is agile and committed in the long term.”

He added: “Paragon is a highly respected bank and a recognised pioneer in specialist lending, with a strong reputation for supporting customers and intermediaries alike. The business has identified a clear opportunity for a trusted and established brand to further support the evolving needs of customers and brokers within the bridging sector.”