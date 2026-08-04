Create Account
user.first_name
Menu

Bridging

Prime Property Finance directors buy Simpli Financial Solutions

Prime Property Finance directors buy Simpli Financial Solutions
Samantha Partington
Written By:
Posted:
August 4, 2026
Updated:
August 4, 2026
The directors of Prime Property Finance, Gareth Morgan and Mark Watts, have acquired mortgage and protection firm Simpli Financial Solutions.

The businesses will remain independent of one another, each operating under its own Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) authorisation, brand and proposition, but will benefit from the sharing of technology, specialist knowledge and collaboration.

The directors have begun recruiting more advisers to fill roles in both businesses.

Morgan (pictured, right) said the acquisition was “another important step in [the firm’s] long-term vision of creating more opportunities for advisers”.

There will be no changes to existing arrangements, remuneration structures or day-to-day support for Simpli Financial Solutions’ advisers.

Watts (pictured, left) said: “Combined with our investment in proprietary technology, a genuinely supportive culture and competitive commercial models, through this acquisition, we are creating an environment where ambitious advisers can thrive.”

The acquisition is subject to FCA approval.

Related
View All

Bridging

Paragon Bank to develop bridging proposition with new hires Sanders and Patel

Paragon Bank to develop bridging proposition with hires Sanders and Patel

Bridging

Pallas Capital appoints Rix as head of credit risk

Pallas Capital appoints Rix as head of credit risk

Bridging

Afin Bank hires three BDMs for North, South and Midlands

Afin Bank hires three BDMs for North, South and Midlands

Bridging

West One makes series of appointments to short-term bridging division

West One makes series of appointments to short-term bridging division

August 3, 2026
View All
Tags:
Prime Property Finance
Simpli Financial Solutions

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/