Afin Bank hires three BDMs for North, South and Midlands

Afin Bank has recruited three regional business development managers (BDM) to cover the North, South and Midlands as the bank widens its proposition to include regulated bridging finance alongside residential and buy-to-let (BTL) mortgages.

Sabiha Moghal, who will cover the Midlands, joins Afin from Charles Street Finance. Prior to that, she worked for Mansfield Building Society, State Bank of India and Keystone Property Finance.

Elliot Newey will be responsible for business in the North and has more than 25 years’ experience in financial services, including roles at Zephyr Homeloans and Market Financial Solutions.

Bradley Street has almost 20 years’ experience and will look after the South. He joins the bank from Market Harborough Building Society. He has also worked for Hodge for Intermediaries, Secure Trust Bank, Pepper Money, Castle Trust and Halifax.

Anum Mahmood (pictured), national sales director, said: “There is real momentum at Afin Bank, so as we enter our second year, we want to build on that with an even bigger team of skilled BDMs, dedicated to working with brokers and supporting borrowers. It’s really great to have Sabiha, Elliot and Brad onboard so we can tell the Afin story right across the country.”

Mahmood was promoted to national sales director last month, having originally joined the bank has national key account manager earlier this year.