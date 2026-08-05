Wye appointed chief executive of Pepper Advantage UK

Matthew Wye has been named chief executive of Pepper Advantage UK to run the company's credit management operations, including the mortgage servicing business acquired from Computershare.

His appointment is subject to regulatory approval and, once approved, will take effect from October.

Wye will join from Metro Bank, where he is currently managing director of future bank delivery. He has more than 20 years of experience across credit and financial services, including previous roles as director of lending operations and head of lending and securities at Metro Bank, as well as senior positions at Crown Mortgage Management and Barclays.

Wye has worked in roles spanning credit management, operational management, digital banking and client service.

Pepper Advantage UK said it would continue to expand its credit management capabilities across the full credit lifecycle following Wye’s appointment, and focus on onboarding new client portfolios, embedding proprietary credit technology platform Prism and improving efficiency and service as it further integrates its mortgage servicing business.

Aaron Milburn, current chief executive of Pepper Advantage UK, will step down to take on the role as managing director of credit access. He will be responsible for leading business development and growing client relationships.

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Milburn and Wye will work together to expand Pepper Advantage’s new business, with a focus on opportunities for clients that leverage its wider UK division.

Fraser Gemmell, group CEO of Pepper Advantage, said Wye’s appointment reflected its strategy of “driving operational efficiencies as we continue to incorporate Prism, our proprietary credit management platform, across the entire business”.

He added: “The integration of the mortgage servicing business we acquired from Computershare has given us scale, and with Matthew onboard, we have the opportunity to transform our combined business in a meaningful way.

“Additionally, having Aaron as our managing director for credit access will allow us to leverage our wider capabilities to bring a more diverse offering to new and existing clients. His proven abilities and strong client relationships make Aaron the right person for this important role. Together, he and Matt will lead our team in the UK as we pursue the significant opportunities ahead.”

Wye added: “I’ve spent my career in credit and have watched Pepper Advantage grow into the impressive business it is today. Pepper Advantage combines exceptional people, a genuine technological edge, and the scale to make a significant impact in this market. The UK credit management landscape is evolving rapidly and I’m excited to join a dynamic business at such a pivotal moment. I look forward to working with the entire team to expand our offering together.”

Milburn said: “The demand for flexible, reliable credit solutions has never been greater. Clients and customers across the UK are looking for partners who can support their ambitions and help them grow. That is precisely what we are positioned to do. I am excited to be working with Matt and our talented team to expand the range of opportunities we offer clients and help them find the solutions best suited to their needs.”