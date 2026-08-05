Working in Mortgages EDI Group: Building mental resilience in high-pressure roles – Berry

Working in financial services can be hugely rewarding, but it can also be demanding.

Tight deadlines, volatile markets, changing regulation and the pressure of supporting customers through some of the biggest financial decisions of their lives all take their toll.

The latest Working in Mortgages Lunch & Learn explored what mental resilience really means and how leaders can build high-performing teams without sacrificing wellbeing. Hosted by Jason Berry, group sales director at Crystal Specialist Finance, the panel featured Richard Beardshaw, head of sales, mortgage distribution at HSBC UK, and Charles Morley, director of mortgage distribution, operations and servicing at Metro Bank. The session concluded with practical chair-based yoga exercises from Guneet Khurana, senior customer analyst and qualified yoga instructor at Yorkshire Building Society.

Opening the discussion, Berry argued there is a direct link between wellbeing and performance. Organisations cannot expect people to deliver their best unless they also support them to be the best version of themselves.

Morley challenged the idea that resilience simply means ‘pushing through’. Instead, he described it as being comfortable with discomfort; adapting when things do not go to plan, maintaining perspective and learning from setbacks rather than being defined by them.

Reflecting on more than 30 years in the mortgage industry, he said periods of uncertainty are inevitable. Economic shocks, changing regulation, the pandemic and the cost-of-living crisis have all reshaped the market, but resilience comes from accepting that setbacks happen and responding positively when they do.

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Beardshaw agreed that resilience is rarely something we achieve alone. Looking back over his own career, he said trusted colleagues, honest conversations and tackling problems collectively had helped him navigate everything from the financial crisis to more recent market volatility.

Both speakers emphasised the importance of perspective. In an industry where everything can feel urgent, Morley encouraged people to focus on what genuinely matters today, rather than becoming distracted by the constant noise around them. He also stressed the importance of switching off, whether through exercise, spending time with family or taking a proper holiday. Making time to reflect on what has gone well, what has not and what has been learned, he said, helps build resilience for the next challenge.

For Beardshaw, talking problems through before jumping straight into solutions is equally important. Involving colleagues from across the business not only produces better decisions but also reminds people they are not facing challenges alone.

Creating high-performance teams

The discussion repeatedly returned to trust and the role leaders play in creating resilient teams.

Morley said psychological safety starts with people feeling respected, listened to and genuinely valued. When employees feel able to contribute ideas, ask questions and admit mistakes without fear of blame, they bring their authentic selves to work. The result is better collaboration, stronger performance and happier teams.

He also challenged the traditional belief that leaders must always appear confident and have every answer. In his experience, authenticity builds credibility rather than undermining it. Admitting you do not know everything encourages others to speak openly about their own challenges and development needs.

However, authenticity does not mean losing sight of the leader’s role. Teams still look for reassurance during difficult periods. The challenge is to acknowledge problems honestly while maintaining confidence that solutions can be found together.

Beardshaw agreed that communication becomes even more important when organisations come under pressure. Rather than pretending everything is fine, leaders should acknowledge difficulties, explain what is happening and keep people updated as situations evolve.

He added that the strongest teams are those built on trust rather than micromanagement. Giving people responsibility, while remaining available to support them when needed, creates confidence on both sides. Often, he said, the most important conversation begins with someone simply feeling able to say: “I’m having some trouble at the moment. Can you help?”

Berry highlighted encouraging progress across the industry. The latest Mortgage Industry Mental Health Charter (MIMHC) survey found that more than 70% of respondents now work for organisations with some form of mental health or wellbeing framework, compared with around a third when the survey first launched in 2021.

However, he warned that policies alone are not enough. Survey respondents consistently highlighted the importance of leaders who genuinely ‘walk the walk’, whether by switching off outside working hours, taking breaks themselves or demonstrating healthy behaviours that encourage others to do the same.

Looking after mind and body

The session finished with something a little different as Guneet Khurana led attendees through simple chair-based yoga movements and breathing exercises that can be practised at a desk.

Her message reinforced the themes of the discussion: mental resilience is not only about mindset. It is also about caring for the body, calming the nervous system and making time for small habits that reduce stress and improve focus. Simple breathing techniques, gentle movement and even taking a short walk outside can help reduce stress, improve focus and provide a valuable reset during a demanding working day.

As Berry concluded, resilience is not built by facing challenges alone. It grows through supportive leadership, open conversations and workplaces where people feel safe to ask for help when they need it.