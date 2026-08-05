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Accord reduces rates in BTL range

Accord reduces rates in BTL range
Tania Ahmed
Written By:
Posted:
August 5, 2026
Updated:
August 5, 2026
Accord Mortgages reduced rates in its 80% loan-to-value (LTV) buy-to-let (BTL) range by 10 basis points (bps).

Its five-year fixed rate is now 5.57%, down from 5.67%, for those remortgaging at 80% LTV. It comes with a £995 fee, standard valuation and remortgage legal service

The two-year fix, previously at 5.91%, has gone down to 5.81% for house purchasers at 80% LTV, with a £995 fee and standard valuation.

Meanwhile, the five-year fixed rate at 5.5% is down from 5.6% for landlords purchasing a property at 80% LTV, with a £995 fee and standard valuation.

Jeremy Duncombe (pictured), managing director of Accord Mortgages, said: “We’re delighted to enhance the competitiveness of our buy-to-let range, particularly for landlords with smaller deposits.

“These changes reinforce our commitment to delivering the best possible value and choice for brokers and their landlord clients, helping them to navigate a challenging market with greater confidence.”

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