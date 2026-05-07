Duncombe to retire from Accord as Yorkshire BS reshapes homes division

Jeremy Duncombe, managing director of Accord Mortgages, will retire from the role after eight years.

Yorkshire Building Society, parent company of Accord Mortgages, said Duncombe would be leaving to “consider portfolio opportunities”.

He has worked in financial services for nearly 40 years, including five years as director of mortgages at Legal & General and nearly three years at Santander for Intermediaries as head of sales.

Yorkshire Building Society will create a new director of distribution role overseeing strategic partnerships and broker relationships across Accord Mortgages and YBS Commercial Mortgages, as well as direct customers.

Angela Norman, managing director for YBS Commercial Mortgages, will continue to lead the group’s commercial lending business.

The new director of distribution will work with Yorkshire Building Society’s senior leaders for residential, buy-to-let (BTL) and commercial lending.

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Duncombe will support the transition after playing a pivotal role in developing Accord Mortgages into a respected intermediary brand, the mutual said, and making a significant contribution to the sector through his work with the Intermediary Mortgage Lenders Association (IMLA) and the Association of Mortgage Intermediaries (AMI).

Tom Simpson, who will lead the homes division as managing director of homes at Yorkshire Building Society, said: “During his eight years as managing director, Jeremy has taken Accord from strength to strength and been a passionate advocate for the broker community.

“I thank him for his commitment, leadership and dedication to the society and the intermediary sector.”

Duncombe said: “It’s been a real privilege to lead Accord and work with so many talented and dedicated colleagues, fantastic brokers and strategic partners. These changes will further enhance how we support the intermediary market and I’m pleased to help a transition that positions Accord strongly for the future.”

Sharpening its purpose

Simpson added: “We recently sharpened our purpose – Real Help with Real Life – which means members coming together to make good homes possible for more people.

“Our purpose underpins everything we do. We understand the difference a good home can make to people’s wealth and wellbeing.”

Simpson said he was proud of the service the mutual provided and the changes would build on its strengths, while ensuring it could support brokers and customers.

He added: “All this means good advice is crucial. Brokers play a vital role, and we want to make it as easy as possible for them and customers to make the right decisions, while providing the best service we can.”