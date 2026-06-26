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Gen Z have higher incomes than millennials yet became stay-at-home generation

Gen Z have higher incomes than millennials yet became stay-at-home generation
Tania Ahmed
Written By:
Posted:
June 26, 2026
Updated:
June 26, 2026
Those born in 1996-2000 currently have incomes 15% higher – by £3,700 per year – than those born in 1986-90 had at the same age.

Their millennial predecessors, however, came of age in the aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis, which lowered their early-career income prospects.

However, those born from 2001 look to be on a lower-income trajectory than those born a few years earlier.

The UK’s growing NEETs crisis – referring to those aged 16-24 that are not in employment, education or training – casts an ominous shadow over recent progress on incomes.

Lalitha Try, economist at the Resolution Foundation, said: “Gen Z are earning more in their early careers than their much-maligned millennial counterparts, giving them a living standards boost.”

 

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Generation ‘Hotel of Mum and Dad’

The Resolution Foundation found that 63% of young adults aged 20-24 now live in their family home, up by 12 percentage points since 2011.

Among those aged 25-29, the share of those who stay at home stood at 24%, up from 19% in 2011.

High rents and house prices are pushing young people to continue living with their parents.

Back in 2012-14, even among those aged 24 or under, a third were private tenants. But by 2022-24, that had fallen to 28%.

While staying at home would suggest younger people can save for a deposit, they still require financial support from their parents to get on the property ladder.

Around one-third of first-time buyers last year had parental help, around 20 percentage points more than 20 years ago.

Try added that Gen Z “are far more likely to still live with parents, with almost two-thirds of those aged 20-24 now calling Hotel Mum and Dad home. Impracticably high rents and house prices have driven this boom.”

She added: “With around one-third of recent first-time buyers now receiving familial help, the government should consider a targeted Starter Deposit Scheme to help those young people without access to the Bank of Mum and Dad onto the housing ladder.”

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