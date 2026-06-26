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The Exeter reports rise in income protection and life insurance premiums for 2025

The Exeter reports rise in income protection and life insurance premiums for 2025
Shekina Tuahene
Written By:
Posted:
June 26, 2026
Updated:
June 26, 2026
Health and life insurer The Exeter reported rising income across its business for the year ending 2025.

It delivered an 8% rise in gross premium income to £135m, up from £125.1m in 2024, alongside a growth in membership numbers. 

The insurer had 151,503 members, a 3% increase over the year, and paid out a record number of claims valued at £74m. 

Its health insurance new business premiums were in line with expectations at £19.1m, while new business premiums for income protection rose 21.6% to £7m. 

New business premiums for life insurance also rose, from £3.7m in 2024 to £5.6m in 2025. 

The group paid £37m in commission to intermediaries in 2025, a 19.4% increase on the year before. 

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Isobel Langton, CEO of The Exeter, said: “Looking back on 2025, I’m incredibly proud of what The Exeter has achieved, and most importantly, the support we have continued to provide to our members and advisers. This has been another strong year for the business, reflected in the value of claims paid, growth in our membership and gross premium income. 

“These results are a real testament to the care, commitment and expertise of our colleagues across the business. Their hard work and collaboration have been central to such a successful year, while ensuring we continue to do the right thing for our members.” 

Langton added: “As we look to the future, we will keep investing in our people and technology, building on this momentum to deliver an even more seamless, supportive and personal experience for members and advisers.” 

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income protection
life insurance
the exeter

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