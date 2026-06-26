West Brom BS names Madeley as chief customer officer

West Brom Building Society has appointed Gareth Madeley as its chief customer officer, having moved from the role of head of product and digital at the mutual.

Madeley has worked for West Brom Building Society for around 13 years and has developed knowledge of its products, distribution channels and strategy over that time.

In his new role, he will work with colleagues and partners to ensure the mutual meets the needs of customers while aligning with its values.

He has been in the role since 1 May, taking responsibility for the development and delivery of West Brom Building Society’s customer proposition, increasing support for homeownership and saving, while supporting local communities.

Jonathan Westhoff, chief executive of West Brom Building Society, said: “Gareth stood out through a strong selection process and brings the customer focus and leadership we need for the future.

“His appointment reflects our commitment to developing talent from within.”

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Madeley (pictured) added: “For 177 years, the society has helped its customers build a more secure future, whether that’s owning a home or growing their savings, and today, many customers need our help more than ever. That’s why I’m thrilled to be stepping into the role at a time where we have an opportunity to make a real difference.

“I’m looking forward to working with our teams and listening to customers as we continue to evolve our proposition to support financial wellbeing across the generations and communities we serve.”