Halifax cuts remortgage rates; CHL Mortgages drops rates – round-up

Halifax has lowered remortgage rates by as much as 0.25%.

Its five-year fixed deal at 90% loan to value (LTV) has received the largest reduction and is now priced at 4.66%. This has a £999 fee.

Other changes include its one-and-a-half-year fixed rate at 60% LTV with a £1,499 fee, which has gone down by 0.07% to 4.13%. There is also a fee-free two-year fix at 80% LTV, which has gone down by 0.03% to 5.27%, while the corresponding deal with a £999 fee has been reduced by the same amount to 4.81%.

Halifax has also cut other two-, three- and five-year fixed rates, with changes applying from 7 March.

Its product transfer and further advance rates have been lowered by as much as 0.31%.

Today, Halifax announced it had launched an interest-only calculator for borrowers to determine payments.

CHL Mortgages for Intermediaries reduces short-term let rates

CHL Mortgages for Intermediaries has lowered rates across its short-term lets range by as much as 0.3%.

The products are available to borrowers who intend to let a property for a short period of time, such as a holiday let or serviced apartment.

Deals are available at 75% LTV and include two-year fixes starting from 4.09% and five-year fixes from 4.94%.

There are options of 3.5% and 5% fees on two-year fixes, or 3.5%, 5% and 7% fees on five-year fixes.

Darrell Walker, group sales director at CHL Mortgages for Intermediaries, said: “We’re delighted to announce we’re cutting rates across our short-term lets range by a further 30 basis points.

“The reduction follows on from an earlier cut we made to rates in February and gives even more support to landlords who are looking to diversify their portfolios and explore other investment opportunities.”