Turrell retires from CHL Mortgages for Intermediaries; Walker takes up role

Ross Turrell, commercial director for specialist lender CHL Mortgages for Intermediaries, has announced his retirement after more than four years in the role.

Turrell has worked in financial services for 40 years, including 16 years at CHL Mortgages for Intermediaries, where he started as a business development manager, before working his way up to sales manager and then national field manager.

He left to join Fleet Mortgages as its sales director and worked there for four years before moving to Kseye Bridging, as its head of sales, for nearly two years.

Turrell then returned to CHL Mortgages for Intermediaries in 2020.

Darrell Walker (pictured), currently director of sales and distribution for recently launched lender ModaMortgages, will become group sales director for both brands.

ModaMortgages is a subsidiary of challenger bank Chetwood Financial, which acquired CHL Mortgages for Intermediaries in 2024.

Sponsored Introducing Lloyds Living Sponsored by Halifax Intermediaries

Walker has worked for ModaMortgages for two years and has helped bring its proposition to market.

He previously worked at Shawbrook Bank for almost two years, firstly as head of product development and proposition then head of sales and proposition. Before that, Walker was at OSB for more than five years and spent almost a year at Freedom Finance as its head of finance distribution.

He has also worked at Lloyds Banking Group, Bank of Ireland, NatWest, Coventry Building Society and Legal and General.

Turrell said: “After more than four decades working in financial services, now seems a good time to step back and hand over the reins to someone new. I’m looking forward to spending some quality time with my family and having more time to spend pursuing some of my pastimes.

“I’m passing on the baton into the very capable hands of Darrell and I’m sure he’ll do an excellent job helping drive CHL Mortgages for Intermediaries forward in the next stage of its journey.

“I’m leaving CHL Mortgages for Intermediaries with some fantastic memories and I wish Darrell and everyone at the company the very best for the future.”

Walker (pictured) added: “I’m delighted to be offered this opportunity to be the sales director for both CHL Mortgages for Intermediaries and ModaMortgages. Both lenders are entering a very exciting time in their evolution, and I can’t wait to apply some of the positive values we’ve nurtured and built into the ModaMortgages’ proposition and share them across the CHL Mortgages for Intermediaries’ brand.

“Ross and his team have done a fantastic job building CHL Mortgages for Intermediaries into the well-thought-of lender it is today and I’m looking forward to helping it take the next step in its growth journey.

“I’d like to wish Ross all the very best and hope he enjoys a well-earned retirement after years of dedicated service to the financial services industry.”