Brokers call for more landlord support to protect ‘at risk’ private rental sector

Mortgage brokers believe the future of the private rental sector is at risk and say landlords are in need of government support, a lender’s survey found.

Accord Mortgages and Pegasus Insight’s research showed that 21% of brokers felt landlord borrowers should be prioritised for support, coming second only to first-time buyers.

Some 56% of advisers said their landlord clients were actively shrinking their portfolios, while 53% said landlords were exiting the sector altogether.

With around a fifth of households in England belonging to the private rental sector, Accord Mortgages said this could lead to a shortage of rental properties.

Further, just 11% of brokers said demand for buy-to-let (BTL) mortgages was increasing or that landlords were expanding their portfolios.

Accord Mortgages said this finding was supported by data from Savills, which showed the total number of BTL mortgages had fallen from 2.06 million in November 2022 to 1.94 million in March 2025.

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Supporting landlords in the complex environment

According to Accord Mortgages’ research, 59% of brokers believe landlords should get support from the government to sustain the supply of rental homes.

Successive regulatory and tax changes imposed on the rental market are putting more pressure on landlords, brokers suggested, with 51% saying they were struggling with requirements, including the upcoming Minimum Energy Efficiency Standards (MEES), which requires rental properties to have an Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) of at least C by 2030.

The survey found that brokers believed landlords were being “bombarded” by policy changes, with 49% citing tax changes as a main challenge, alongside licensing requirements, regulatory compliance and the impact of renters’ reform legislation.

Further, the higher stamp duty land tax introduced last year was cited as contributing to reduced investment appetite.

The survey revealed that brokers identified their role in helping landlords navigate the market, as 59% said they needed the support of an adviser more than ever.

Chris Hill, head of sales at Accord Mortgages, said: “Brokers are sounding a very clear warning: landlords are under unprecedented pressure, and without a more balanced and forward-looking approach from government, the private rental sector will continue to contract. When landlords leave the market, it’s tenants who ultimately suffer through reduced supply and higher rents.

“What’s needed now is stability and proportionate policy. That means rethinking the cumulative impact of tax, stamp duty and regulation, giving landlords the confidence to stay invested, and recognising the private rental sector as a critical part of the housing ecosystem. If done correctly, reform can create a sector that works sustainably for landlords, tenants and the wider market.

“Our Home Improvements policy paper called for support for the rental sector in recognition of the vital role private landlords play in providing sufficient quality homes to cater for those who cannot, or do not wish to buy. Brokers echo this sentiment with these findings and make it very clear that action is now needed before it’s too late to reverse the significant decline in private rental supply.”