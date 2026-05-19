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Complex Buy To Let

Lendco passes £3bn origination milestone

Lendco passes £3bn origination milestone
Shekina Tuahene
Written By:
Posted:
May 19, 2026
Updated:
May 19, 2026
Specialist buy-to-let (BTL) lender Lendco has exceeded £3bn in originations, highlighting its growth since launching in 2018.

The lender said this reflected the level of demand for its offering and the strength of its relationships across the market. 

The milestone comes after Lendco was acquired by Cerberus Capital Management, a transaction that is expected to give the lender the opportunity to scale and provide it with long-term strategic support. 

Alex King, executive director at Lendco, said: “Reaching £3bn in originations is a hugely important milestone for Lendco and a testament to the hard work of our team, the trust of our partners and the loyalty of our customers. 

“Since launching in 2018, we have remained focused on building a lending platform that combines technology, expertise and service. With the support of Cerberus, we are now exceptionally well-positioned to scale further, expand our offering and continue investing in the future of the business.” 

Lendco plans to broaden its product offering, deepen relationships with brokers and institutional partners and deliver good service. 

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Simon Knight, CEO of Lendco, added: “This milestone is not just about volume – it reflects the strength and resilience of the platform we have built. 

“We believe the business is entering its most exciting chapter yet.”

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