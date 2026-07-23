YBS Commercial adds MUFB tracker; Zephyr cuts large HMO and MUFB tracker rates – round-up

YBS Commercial has added a three-year tracker product to its range for multi-unit freehold blocks (MUFBs).

The product is available for MUFBs with seven or more units and priced at 4.99%, 1.24% above the base rate. It is available up to 75% loan to value (LTV) with a 2% arrangement fee, on a capital and interest or interest-only basis.

Angela Norman, managing director of YBS Commercial Mortgages, said: “Developed in direct response to broker and customer feedback, we’re delighted to introduce a new tracker option for landlords with MUFBs, to complement our existing fixed rate offering.

“This product reflects the realities of today’s market, where economic uncertainty and fluctuating interest rate expectations are influencing borrower decisions, with landlords seeking the option of greater flexibility rather than committing to a fixed rate for an extended period.”

She said the tracker gave landlords more choice and the ability to respond to changing market conditions, as well as strengthening the lender’s competitive position.

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Zephyr lowers large HMO and MUFB tracker rates

Zephyr Homeloans has updated its buy-to-let (BTL) range by cutting rates across its large house in multiple occupation (HMO) and MUFB Lifetime Tracker products by 0.25%.

It has also repriced its fixed rates in response to recent swap rate movements, with increases of 0.2%.

The pricing on the lender’s large HMO and MUFB Lifetime Tracker products, which are available on properties up to 12 bedrooms or units, now start from 5.74%.

Zephyr Homeloans said it was giving brokers advance notice so they could secure current fixed rates before the changes take effect. Brokers have until 5pm on 23 July to submit applications for outgoing rates.