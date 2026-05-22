ModaMortgages launches limited-edition five-year fixes

Buy-to-let (BTL) lender ModaMortgages has brought out limited-edition five-year fixed rate products with free valuations.

The products are suitable for single dwelling properties and rates start from 5.14%. The range also features deals for house in multiple occupation (HMO) and multi-unit freehold block (MUFB) properties with up to six bedrooms or units, with rates from 5.24%.

There are different fee options and deals are available at either 75% loan to value (LTV) or 80%. ModaMortgages will lend to individual or limited company landlords.

Roger Morris (pictured), group distribution director at Chetwood Bank, said: “We’re excited to expand our buy-to-let range with these new limited-edition five-year fixed rate products.

“Not only do they give brokers and landlords more choice and flexibility, they also offer the kind of clear, predictable pricing that really matters in today’s market. With options up to 80% LTV and free valuations across the range, they make it easier for landlords to secure long-term stability with confidence.”