Echo Finance appoints Wortley as adviser development manager

Mirfield-based mortgage brokerage Echo Finance has hired Jim Wortley (pictured) as its adviser development manager, as the firm focuses on expanding.

Its advisory team currently has a headcount of 74 and the firm plans to increase this to 100 by the end of the year.

Wortley will be responsible for overseeing the management and development of new brokers joining Echo Finance, working alongside its other adviser development managers, Neil Mulhearn and Tom Henderson.

Wortley has worked in financial services for 40 years and his appointment marks a return to the brokerage. He previously worked for Echo Finance as a self-employed mortgage broker, before leaving to work at Ingard Financial.

He also lived and worked in Spain for around 20 years, working as a mortgage adviser.

Lee Trett, director and co-founder of Echo Finance, said: “We jumped at the chance to welcome Jim back to the Echo family and felt that this role was befitting of his vast experience in the industry and his knack for helping other brokers fulfil their potential.

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“Jim is returning to us at an exciting time for our brokerage. Not only are we recruiting new advisers en masse, we have exciting new projects in the pipeline that will take our brokerage to new heights, and expanding our adviser development team was crucial to that.”

In February, the firm partnered with Mortgage Train Academy.