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Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 22/05/2026

Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 22/05/2026
Shekina Tuahene
Written By:
Posted:
May 22, 2026
Updated:
May 22, 2026
This week's top story was data showing a record value of mortgages had been cancelled in the first quarter of the year.

Other insights showed that during this time of uncertainty, more borrowers were turning to variable and tracker mortgages rather than locking themselves into a fixed rate deal.

A feature on the use of drones to carry out property surveys was also popular this week, as well as Nationwide’s news that it completed £45.8bn in gross mortgage lending in 2025.

 

Record £8.7bn of mortgage lending cancelled in Q1

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NatWest allows 6.5 LTI for high-earning borrowers

Popularity of variable and tracker mortgages soars

HSBC adopts DART for automated remortgages

UTB offers brokers a Champneys Spa break for submitting a DIP

NatWest, Barclays, Santander and Darlington BS amend rates; Accord raises high-LTI income – round-up

The term stretch is reshaping later life lending – Blewitt

Speeding up surveys with an ‘eye in the sky’

Nationwide posts gross lending of £45.8bn

Govt opens consultation to shape mansion tax policy

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Tags:
mortgage lending
nationwide
NatWest
tracker mortgage
variable mortgage

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