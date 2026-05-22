Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 22/05/2026

Written By:
Posted:
May 22, 2026
Updated:
May 22, 2026
This week's top story was data showing a record value of mortgages had been cancelled in the first quarter of the year.
Other insights showed that during this time of uncertainty, more borrowers were turning to variable and tracker mortgages rather than locking themselves into a fixed rate deal.
A feature on the use of drones to carry out property surveys was also popular this week, as well as Nationwide’s news that it completed £45.8bn in gross mortgage lending in 2025.
Record £8.7bn of mortgage lending cancelled in Q1
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Popularity of variable and tracker mortgages soars
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