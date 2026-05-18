The term stretch is reshaping later life lending – Blewitt

Most borrowers don’t set out to take a mortgage into retirement, yet more of them are ending up there anyway.

Not by design. More often, it’s the result of a series of entirely sensible decisions that, when joined together, lead somewhere slightly different to where anyone first expected.

If you stop and look at how borrowers are entering the market, how affordability is being managed, and how often terms are being extended along the way, it becomes fairly obvious that this isn’t a temporary fix that will unwind in due course. Rather, it’s how the market now works.

It’s indisputable that more borrowers are carrying mortgage debt into later life.

Now, that doesn’t automatically create a problem. It does, however, make it increasingly difficult to keep talking about later life lending as if it sits neatly off to one side, reserved for a particular type of borrower at a particular point in time. It sits directly in the path that a growing number of borrowers are already on.

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Why the term keeps moving

At the front end, none of this should come as a shock. Affordability remains tight, house prices haven’t exactly softened, and for many borrowers, particularly those entering the market later than previous generations, there are only so many levers available. You can reduce the loan, increase the deposit, or extend the term.

It doesn’t take long to work out which one usually gives. UK Finance has pointed to buyers entering the market later and relying on longer mortgage terms to manage affordability. That’s the formal version. The less polished version is that, in plenty of cases, the numbers don’t work any other way.

So, a borrower in their mid-30s taking a 35-year term is now entirely normal. And once that becomes the starting point, the end point follows fairly quickly. That mortgage runs into their 70s, whether anyone paused to dwell on that detail at the outset or not.

Then, as you move forward, the same pattern tends to repeat at remortgage. Rates change, costs move, and the term gets extended again to keep things manageable. Each step is logical in its own right.

When it stops being a later life decision

This is where the way we talk about the market starts to fall slightly behind what’s actually happening. Later life lending is still often framed as a deliberate step; a point at which a borrower actively decides to move into a different phase.

However, more borrowers aren’t choosing it. They’re arriving there. That becomes clearer when you look at the data. Figures from UK Finance show that 41,100 loans were advanced to borrowers aged over 55 in the final quarter of 2025, up 15.1% year-on-year. Lending reached £6.8bn, an increase of over 20%, and now accounts for around 8% of all residential lending.

Even so, it’s still often discussed as if it’s something separate, something that happens later and somewhere else. Instead, it’s already embedded in how cases are being structured much earlier on.

What sits alongside that is a broader mix of options than many borrowers might have considered even a few years ago. Standard mortgages into retirement, interest-only structures, and retirement interest-only (RIO) products are all part of the conversation now.

That wider set of options is where a number of lenders, including us, have naturally found a role, particularly where cases need a bit more flexibility around income, term, or structure.

The affordability question doesn’t go away

Extending the term helps with affordability today. That’s the immediate benefit, and in many cases, it’s entirely justified.

At the same time, it doesn’t remove the need to consider what happens later. It simply pushes that question further down the line.

If a mortgage runs into retirement, then the focus has to extend beyond the current position to how that loan will be supported over time. The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has been clear that more borrowers are expected to carry mortgage debt into retirement as these pressures continue.

If you’re a broker, it means spending a bit more time looking ahead, to ensure the case holds together over the full term, not just at the point of entry.

As a lender, that also means being comfortable assessing income beyond a single point in time, whether that’s pension income, multiple income streams, or cases where the path into retirement isn’t entirely linear, particularly where a case needs to be looked at in the round rather than through a single lens.

Bringing it back into line

Taken as a whole, there is no shortage of demand, and no shortage of borrowers who can support the loans they’re applying for. What has changed is how those loans are structured. Longer terms are already built in, and more borrowers are carrying debt into later life as a result.

Seen in that context, later life lending isn’t a side conversation anymore. It’s part of the same journey, just further along the timeline. And that, ultimately, is the point worth holding onto.

The conversation isn’t changing because borrowers have suddenly decided to behave differently. Rather, it’s changing because the way borrowing is set up at the beginning now leads somewhere else entirely.