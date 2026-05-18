Why CRM should lead the response to data fragmentation – Reilly

Getting a case from enquiry to completion often means working across several systems.

Sourcing tools, CRM, lender portals and document storage all have a role to play, but when they do not connect, advisers are left rekeying data and managing the gaps between them. This is where delays begin.

What should be a steady process becomes slower and more manual, as information sits in different places, updates are repeated and time is lost switching between systems. This is the reality of data fragmentation.

Most firms have added systems over time to support different parts of the process, and while each solves a valid problem, the issue is how they connect, or don’t.

Client details are rekeyed, notes copied and documents uploaded more than once, with even small updates requiring the same task to be repeated across platforms. This slows the case, makes progress harder to track and shifts focus away from moving things forward.

This is where CRM systems need to take on a more central role.

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In many firms, it is still treated as a record of activity, used mainly to store client details and log notes. While useful, that does not go far enough. A modern CRM should act as the core system that brings together case data and links it to the wider process, supporting the full advice journey rather than a single stage.

Creating a single source of truth

A well-structured CRM allows data to be captured once and used throughout the process.

Client details entered at the outset can feed into sourcing tools, lender systems and document workflows, while updates made along the way are reflected across each stage without the need for repeat input. This creates a consistent view of the case across mortgages, protection and wealth.

With notes, documents and progress held in one place, it becomes easier to understand status at a glance and respond with confidence, while also supporting the wider client relationship over time.

Rekeying remains one of the biggest drains on time, particularly when information is being shared across multiple systems. Each repeat entry introduces the risk of inconsistency, which can lead to delays or rework later in the process. A well-integrated CRM reduces this by allowing data to move between systems without repeated input.

Whether it is sourcing results, valuations, income checks or document verification, information can be shared using the same underlying data, helping to keep records aligned and reduce errors.

In addition, a CRM with a customer portal can save a lot of keying from the outset, plus improve the overall customer experience you can offer.

Improving visibility and oversight

When systems operate in isolation, it becomes difficult to build a clear picture of performance. Bringing case activity and outcomes into one place allows firms to track case-level income, monitor performance across teams and access live management information. This supports more informed decisions at both adviser and business level and provides a clearer view of how the firm is performing.

Fragmentation also creates challenges when it comes to compliance. When information is split across systems, it becomes harder to evidence how advice was formed and what was communicated to the client. A structured CRM helps address this by linking fact finds, recommendations and client interactions into a clear audit trail.

Workflows can also support consistent processes and help identify potential risks earlier, making it easier to maintain accurate records and meet regulatory requirements.

A practical way to tackle fragmentation and improving the client experience

Data fragmentation is a result of how systems have been built over time, and without change, it continues to slow progress and increase workload.

Using CRM systems as the core of the process offers a clear way to address this, bringing structure to how data is handled and helping firms get more value from the systems they already use.

The result is straightforward, with less duplication, fewer errors and a smoother path from enquiry to completion, a practical way to tackle fragmentation while improving the client experience.