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Second Charge Lending

OMS hires Tippett as delivery head

OMS hires Tippett as delivery head
Kelly Newlands
Written By:
Posted:
May 18, 2026
Updated:
May 18, 2026
One Mortgage System (OMS) has appointed Simon Tippett as its head of delivery.

Tippett brings over 25 years of experience in change and delivery, which includes over 15 years within financial services. He has worked across lenders and financial services firms such as Lloyds, Aviva, Admiral Money, Vida Homeloans, Pepper Money, Principality Building Society and Monmouthshire Building Society.

He has experience across business launches, regulatory change projects, major transformation programmes, and large-scale operational migrations. Tippett has also collaborated closely with OMS as a client for more than five years, which it noted has offered him an in-depth understanding of the platform, as well as the wider firm.

In his role at OMS, Tippett will oversee delivery across OMS’ full client base, including new client onboarding, managing the project and development teams, and being responsible for all project-related work across the firm.

Neal Jannels, managing director of OMS, said: “Simon brings an exceptional level of experience across delivery, operations and mortgage technology. He understands how to manage complex programmes, build strong teams and help businesses scale effectively while maintaining high service standards.

“As OMS continues to grow, strengthening our delivery function remains a major priority and Simon’s appointment reflects our ongoing commitment to supporting our extensive client range with both innovative technology and high-quality operational expertise.”

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Tippett (pictured) added: “I’ve spent much of my career helping businesses manage periods of growth, transformation and operational change, often in environments where delivery expectations are high and timelines are tight. What attracted me to OMS is that the business already has a strong reputation and ambitious plans, but it has also retained a very practical and collaborative approach to working with clients.

“Having worked with the platform from the client side for a number of years, I know how important delivery consistency, communication and flexibility are to lenders and intermediary firms. I’m looking forward to helping strengthen those areas further and supporting the business as it continues to scale.”

Last week, the firm renewed its long-standing technology agreement with Complete FS.

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