Second charge mortgage lending up 33% to £625m in Q1

Second charge mortgage lending grew by 33% year-on-year in the three months to March to reach £624m, while business volumes jumped 22% to 11,489.

Figures released by the Finance & Leasing Association (FLA) show positive trends across its metrics.

In March, business volumes grew by 20% to 4,129 compared to March 2025 as the value of lending rose by 36% to £228m. Annually, the second charge sector lent £2.3m in the 12 months to March, up 27% year-on-year. Volumes grew by 18% to 43,843.

Fiona Hoyle (pictured), director of consumer finance and mortgages and inclusion at the FLA, said: “The second charge mortgage market continued to expand in Q1 2026.

“This reflects demand for flexible borrowing options to support household budgeting.

“These figures highlight the continued strength of the second charge mortgage market. At a time when many customers are considering their borrowing options carefully, second charge mortgages provide a flexible route to additional finance while allowing borrowers to retain their existing mortgage arrangements.”

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For more on second charge mortgages, read Ryan McGrath’s blog: Why second charge mortgages are becoming a strategic option for borrowers.