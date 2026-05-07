Brookes steps down from Tandem

Nigel Brookes, director of second charge sales and distribution at challenger bank Tandem, has taken early retirement, while Laura Walters has been promoted to head of sales and distribution.

Steve Beard, Tandem’s managing director of mortgages, said Brookes’ retirement was “planned” after more than a decade with the business.

He said: “On behalf of everyone at Tandem, I’d like to thank Nigel for his huge contribution over the past decade. He has played a central role in building our second charge proposition into what it is today and in shaping our relationships across the broker community. A planned early retirement is thoroughly well-deserved and we wish him all the very best for what comes next.

“I’m delighted to see Laura step into this role. She brings strong leadership, deep expertise and a clear understanding of both our strategy and our partners. The second charge market is growing and we’re growing with it – with a strong team in place, a clear plan and the technology to back it up.”

Walters has been at Tandem for 13 years, working closely with Beard and Brookes on the second charge business, which is growing strongly – new agreements increased more than 27% year-on-year through 2025 and 2026.

She said: “I’m excited to step into this role at such a pivotal moment for Tandem and the second charge market. We’ve built strong foundations through great tech, strong relationships and real delivery. My focus now is on accelerating that. For brokers, that means faster decisions, smoother journeys and a partner that’s easy to do business with. The opportunity here is massive and we’re well-placed to make the most of it.”

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Tandem appointed a new CEO, Neil Chandler, in June last year. The bank has moved away from first charge mortgages and focuses heavily on green home improvements. It reported a 40% increase in underlying profit to £24.1m for the 2024 financial year, driven largely by its green lending initiatives.