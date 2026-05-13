Equifinance introduces broker portal

Second charge lender Equifinance has released its new broker portal, ECHO.

The company said ECHO offers introducers a comprehensive ‘end-to-end’ process for clients, from enquiry to completion.

CEO Tony Marshall said the new portal would cut uncertainty and increase efficiency, leading to a greater number of successful applications.

Marshall continued: “We are very proud of ECHO. This is the result of a ground-up collaboration between us, our developers and our loyal introducers to produce what we believe is the most user-friendly and effective broker portal in the second charge sector.”

He added that Equifinance is committed to “the primacy of human underwriting” but that ECHO offers “greater automation and gives advisers greater certainty at the earliest stage that their applications are approved in principle before they reach our underwriters.”

“Feedback has already been very positive, with an overwhelming number delighted with the simplicity of the user interface and the speed of the process. ECHO demonstrates that technology can work hand in hand with the human touch to produce better and faster outcomes for customers and their advisers,” Marshall added.

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Equifinance focuses on providing alternative secured lending solutions to borrowers who fall outside standard high street criteria.

The news follows the appointment of Kieran Park to the position of chief operating officer last month as the business expands its market share.

In December, the firm closed its second public securitisation.