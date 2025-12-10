Create Account
user.first_name
Menu

Second Charge Lending

Equifinance closes second securitisation

Equifinance closes second securitisation
Anna Sagar
Written By:
Posted:
December 10, 2025
Updated:
December 10, 2025
Equifinance has closed its second public securitisation, consisting of around £260m of second charge residential assets.

The issuance, East One 2025-1, was oversubscribed, with participation from around 20 global investors, the lender said.

Equifinance added that it was “priced significantly tighter” compared to its inaugural securitisation in 2024.

The lender completed its £260m second charge securitisation in April 2024, saying at the time that it intended to be a “programmatic issuer”.

Equifinance reiterated this, saying the platform aims to “become a regular second charge RMBS issuer”.

Chris Payne, CFO at Equifinance, commented: “We are delighted to have closed our second securitisation. The pricing and level of investor participation for the issuance demonstrates the quality of assets we continue to generate at Equifinance. The East One 2025-1 transaction represents a significant step in the company’s strategy of becoming a programmatic RMBS issuer.”

Big Autumn Budget Debate – what the Budget means for brokers and the economy
Sponsored

Aldermore Insights with Jon Cooper: Edition 4 – Budget 2025: Landlords feel the heat, brokers to steer the market

Sponsored by Aldermore

Related
View All

Second Charge Lending

UTB launches electronic signatures for mortgage deeds and direct debit mandates

UTB launches electronic signatures for mortgage deeds and direct debit mandates

December 8, 2025

Second Charge Lending

CFBUK Network strikes partnership with Loans Warehouse

CFBUK Network strikes partnership with Loans Warehouse

December 4, 2025

Second Charge Lending

Borrowers expect ‘Netflix-style’ service as lenders admit consumers demand more

Borrowers expect ‘Netflix-style’ service as lenders admit consumers demand more

December 3, 2025

Complex Buy To Let

Specialist Hub launches semi-exclusive BTL second charge with Scroll Finance

Specialist Hub launches semi-exclusive BTL second charge with Scroll Finance

November 28, 2025
View All
Tags:
Equifinance
funding
growth
second charge
Securitisation

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/