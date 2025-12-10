Equifinance closes second securitisation

Equifinance has closed its second public securitisation, consisting of around £260m of second charge residential assets.

The issuance, East One 2025-1, was oversubscribed, with participation from around 20 global investors, the lender said.

Equifinance added that it was “priced significantly tighter” compared to its inaugural securitisation in 2024.

The lender completed its £260m second charge securitisation in April 2024, saying at the time that it intended to be a “programmatic issuer”.

Equifinance reiterated this, saying the platform aims to “become a regular second charge RMBS issuer”.

Chris Payne, CFO at Equifinance, commented: “We are delighted to have closed our second securitisation. The pricing and level of investor participation for the issuance demonstrates the quality of assets we continue to generate at Equifinance. The East One 2025-1 transaction represents a significant step in the company’s strategy of becoming a programmatic RMBS issuer.”