Equifinance promotes Park to chief operating officer

Second charge lender Equifinance has hired Kieran Park to the position of chief operating officer as the business expands its market share.

Park joins the lender from Mortgage Engine, where he was chief technology officer for two years. Prior to that, he spent nearly six years at Shawbrook Bank, latterly as head of innovation and delivery of residential and commercial mortgages.

He will work closely with chief executive Tony Marshall.

Marshall said: “Since Kieran joined the business, he has demonstrated a level of dedication and professionalism that has helped Equifinance grow and expand. The company is now in a position to build on those strong foundations and Kieran will play a huge part in our future success.”

In December, the firm closed its second public securitisation.