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UTB offers brokers a Champneys Spa break for submitting a DIP

UTB offers brokers a Champneys Spa break for submitting a DIP
Shekina Tuahene
Written By:
Posted:
May 19, 2026
Updated:
May 19, 2026
United Trust Bank (UTB) is giving brokers the chance to win a stay at a Champneys Spa for every qualifying decision in principle (DIP) submitted to the lender.

This will apply to DIPs submitted for bridging loans over £300,000 between now, 19 May, and the end of June. Brokers will be given one free entry into the lender’s summer prize draw, with the chance to win a stay for two at one of Champneys’ luxury resorts. 

The promotion follows an overhaul of UTB’s proposition, including lower rates now starting from 0.57% per month and dual legal representation now available on both regulated and unregulated cases.

UTB has also introduced new desktop valuations and widened the use of automated valuation models (AVMs) up to 75% loan to value (LTV). 

Andrew Ferguson (pictured), commercial director for mortgages, BTL and bridging at UTB, said: “We’ve made some significant enhancements to our bridging proposition over the last six weeks, not least to pricing and friction-free valuation options.

“This promotion will encourage brokers to check out how these changes are making a tangible difference to placing cases and completing deals with UTB. We’re providing more flexibility, faster routes to offer, greater confidence and the certainty brokers and their customers need.”

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bridging loan
decision in principle
United Trust Bank (UTB)

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