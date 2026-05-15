Glenhawk offers AVMs at 75% LTV

Specialist bridging lender Glenhawk is offering free automated valuation models (AVMs) up to 75% loan to value (LTV).

The change in criteria is available on single residential properties in England, Scotland or Wales.

The lender allows AVMs to be used against more than one property per loan and can be applied to loans up to £1.25m in London and £750,000 elsewhere.

The change is part of an extension and upsizing of an existing £200m warehouse facility, provided by a long-term relationship bank of Glenhawk.

This facility sits alongside Glenhawk’s other institutional warehouse and forward flow partnerships.

The lender said this has been increased due to strong demand for its bridging products.

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Andrew Townsend, chief executive officer of Glenhawk, said: “We are absolutely delighted to execute this transaction, particularly considering the wider macro uncertainties.

“We understand the stability and robustness of a lender’s funding lines is of increasing importance to brokers, and this renewal with a major institution underlines the strength of ours.

“Transacting at speed and with certainty, is also of high importance to our brokers, so this is a fantastic improvement to our criteria.”

Earlier this week, the firm partnered with fully licensed digital bank Kroo Bank.