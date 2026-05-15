Create Account
user.first_name
Menu

Bridging

Glenhawk offers AVMs at 75% LTV

Glenhawk offers AVMs at 75% LTV
Lana Clements
Written By:
Posted:
May 15, 2026
Updated:
May 15, 2026
Specialist bridging lender Glenhawk is offering free automated valuation models (AVMs) up to 75% loan to value (LTV).

The change in criteria is available on single residential properties in England, Scotland or Wales.

The lender allows AVMs to be used against more than one property per loan and can be applied to loans up to £1.25m in London and £750,000 elsewhere.

The change is part of an extension and upsizing of an existing £200m warehouse facility, provided by a long-term relationship bank of Glenhawk.

This facility sits alongside Glenhawk’s other institutional warehouse and forward flow partnerships.

The lender said this has been increased due to strong demand for its bridging products.

Sponsored

The big BTL planner: Key dates landlords need to know

Sponsored by BM Solutions

Andrew Townsend, chief executive officer of Glenhawk, said: “We are absolutely delighted to execute this transaction, particularly considering the wider macro uncertainties.

“We understand the stability and robustness of a lender’s funding lines is of increasing importance to brokers, and this renewal with a major institution underlines the strength of ours.

“Transacting at speed and with certainty, is also of high importance to our brokers, so this is a fantastic improvement to our criteria.”

Earlier this week, the firm partnered with fully licensed digital bank Kroo Bank.

Related
View All

Bridging

The Right Mortgage & Protection Network adds Tab to panel

The Right Mortgage & Protection Network adds Tab to panel

Bridging

Purchasing investment property is top reason for bridging finance

Purchasing investment property is top reason for bridging finance

May 14, 2026

Bridging

Lakeshield grows BDM and underwriting teams with three hires

Lakeshield grows BDM and underwriting teams with three hires

Bridging

Property auction activity declines in April

Property auction activity declines in April

View All
Tags:
Automated Valuation model
AVM
Glenhawk

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/