FRP launches dedicated lender offering as Arc & Co integration completes

Real estate advisory firm FRP has launched a dedicated lender service to provide support across a loan’s lifecycle.

FRP helps lenders, investors and developers make informed decisions, and the lender-dedicated support will cover pre-loan due diligence and structuring through to active loan management, asset disposal and recovery, where needed.

It will bring together FRP’s real estate financing expertise with its restructuring capabilities, to give lenders access to portfolio management, property risk assessment, development consulting and receiverships.

The firm has also recently completed the integration of Arc & Co, which it acquired six months ago. The Arc & Co brand will operate under FRP Real Estate Advisory.

It said the first six months had demonstrated strong market appetite for its integrated approach, creating an incremental £100m deal pipeline comprising residential development, commercial development and income-producing assets through its existing client network.

During the same period, the FRP team delivered £377m in real estate lending across 170 transactions.

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Andrew Robinson, real estate advisory partner at FRP, said: “Our main goal for the integration of Arc & Co and FRP was to hit the ground running, and six months in, the benefits of our combined platform are already becoming clear. We’re winning mandates by bringing together specialist financing capabilities with FRP’s expertise and network to create real value for clients.

“The new lender-focused proposition is a natural evolution of this integrated model. Lenders increasingly want a single, trusted partner who can support them across the full lifecycle of a loan, from initial structuring through to recovery if needed. Our unique position within FRP means we can deliver exactly that.”

Since acquiring Arc & Co in November, FRP has grown its team with senior hires, including the appointment of Martin Farinola, who joined from Delancey, to lead its real estate debt strategy team.

Neil Kermone joined from Leumi UK, into a director role at FRP, while Max Foxcroft and Tom Goldsmith have joined as brokers.

Edward Horn-Smith, real estate advisory partner at FRP, said: “Our ability to attract senior talent like Martin and Neil demonstrates the strength of what we’re building. In real estate finance, experience and relationships are everything and we’re assembling a team with the depth of expertise and market credibility to support our clients through the most complex situations.”