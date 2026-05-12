Create Account
user.first_name
Menu

Commercial Finance

Norton Broker Services joins Atom Bank's commercial broker panel

Norton Broker Services joins Atom Bank's commercial broker panel
Kelly Newlands
Written By:
Posted:
May 12, 2026
Updated:
May 12, 2026
Norton Broker Services has been added to the commercial broker panel of Atom Bank.

The move means brokers will be able to submit commercial mortgage cases to the lender.

Norton Broker Services – part of the Norton Financial Services Group – said the development will support brokers working with owner-occupier or investor clients who want to finance commercial properties.

Daniel Jones, senior sales and development manager at Norton Broker Services, said: “Being added to Atom Bank’s broker panel gives our brokers access to one of the leading commercial lenders that has earned a strong reputation for speed, clarity and consistency.

“At Norton, we spend our days working through cases that do not always follow a neat pattern. Brokers often come to us when a case needs a bit more thought and a proper conversation. Atom’s commercial proposition, alongside its digital process and clear communication, fits well with that way of working and gives brokers a very reliable option when placing cases.”

David Castling (pictured), Atom Bank’s head of intermediary distribution, added: “We are pleased to add Norton Broker Services to our commercial broker panel. Norton understands how brokers really work and the pressures they face when handling more involved cases. The team takes the time to look at each case properly, which aligns closely with how we approach commercial lending at Atom.

Sponsored

Conversations you need to have with landlords before the Renters’ Rights Act

Sponsored by BM Solutions

“I’m sure their clients will benefit from our focus on clear decisions, efficient processes and a straightforward experience for brokers submitting cases to us.”

Last month, Norton Broker Services joined Scroll Finance’s panel.

Related
View All

Commercial Finance

Molo launches semi-commercial mortgage

Molo launches semi-commercial mortgage

Commercial Finance

Together appoints Anderson as chief strategy officer and prices second public MBS

Together appoints Anderson as chief strategy officer and prices second public MBS

May 11, 2026

Bridging

InterBay cuts commercial rates; Together trims bridging rates – round-up

InterBay cuts commercial rates; Together trims bridging rates – round-up

May 8, 2026

Commercial Finance

Know Your BDM: Luke Beirne, Recognise Bank

Know Your BDM: Luke Beirne, Recognise Bank

May 7, 2026
View All
Tags:
Atom Bank
commercial broker panel
Norton Broker Services

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/