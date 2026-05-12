Norton Broker Services joins Atom Bank's commercial broker panel

Norton Broker Services has been added to the commercial broker panel of Atom Bank.

The move means brokers will be able to submit commercial mortgage cases to the lender.

Norton Broker Services – part of the Norton Financial Services Group – said the development will support brokers working with owner-occupier or investor clients who want to finance commercial properties.

Daniel Jones, senior sales and development manager at Norton Broker Services, said: “Being added to Atom Bank’s broker panel gives our brokers access to one of the leading commercial lenders that has earned a strong reputation for speed, clarity and consistency.

“At Norton, we spend our days working through cases that do not always follow a neat pattern. Brokers often come to us when a case needs a bit more thought and a proper conversation. Atom’s commercial proposition, alongside its digital process and clear communication, fits well with that way of working and gives brokers a very reliable option when placing cases.”

David Castling (pictured), Atom Bank’s head of intermediary distribution, added: “We are pleased to add Norton Broker Services to our commercial broker panel. Norton understands how brokers really work and the pressures they face when handling more involved cases. The team takes the time to look at each case properly, which aligns closely with how we approach commercial lending at Atom.

Sponsored Conversations you need to have with landlords before the Renters’ Rights Act Sponsored by BM Solutions

“I’m sure their clients will benefit from our focus on clear decisions, efficient processes and a straightforward experience for brokers submitting cases to us.”

Last month, Norton Broker Services joined Scroll Finance’s panel.