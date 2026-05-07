Know Your BDM: Luke Beirne, Recognise Bank

This week, Specialist Lending Solutions is talking to Luke Beirne, senior lending manager at Recognise Bank, about the value of commercial thinking, why specialist lending is rarely straightforward, and how strong relationships help get complex deals over the line.

Which locations and how many advisers and broker firms do you cover in your role at Recognise Bank?

I am based remotely in Birmingham, but the role stretches far beyond that. One day, I might be speaking to a broker in Manchester, the next it is London, then somewhere more rural. There are no real geographic limits, and that keeps things fresh.

That national spread is probably one of the best parts of the job. You get a real mix of markets and a steady stream of very different deals landing on your desk. No two weeks feel the same, and you are constantly adjusting your thinking depending on who you are speaking to and what they need. I like to think it keeps you sharp.

It also fits neatly with how Recognise Bank works. The focus is very much on being accessible, practical and easy to deal with. That does not change depending on location. Whether a broker is based in a major city or somewhere more regional, they should feel they are getting the same level of support and the same willingness to look at a deal properly.

What personal talent or skill is most valuable in doing your job?

If I had to pick one, it would be commerciality. Not just reading the numbers, but reading the story behind them.

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It is about getting under the skin of a deal and asking the right questions. What is the borrower trying to achieve? How does the business actually operate day to day? What pressures might it face that are not immediately obvious on paper? That context is often what turns a deal from a ‘no’ into a ‘yes’, or at least into something worth exploring further.

I think that matters even more in specialist lending, where very few cases arrive in a neat, tidy format. You are often dealing with businesses that have nuance, history, and sometimes a few bumps along the way. If you only look at the headline numbers, you miss half the picture.

Brokers can tell very quickly whether a lender is simply applying criteria or actually engaging with the deal. In my experience, they value the latter every time, because it gives them confidence that the case is being looked at properly and fairly.

What personal talent or skill would you most like to improve on?

Patience, without a doubt. I am naturally quite driven, and I like things to move at pace. When a deal feels like it should be progressing and it is not, I can find that frustrating. It is something I am always aware of, because in this job, you are dealing with multiple parties, and not everything is within your control.

That said, there is a positive side to it. That same drive can be useful when a case needs a bit of momentum. When things stall, or when communication drops off, having someone pushing things forward and keeping everyone engaged can make a real difference.

What is the hardest part of your job?

Switching off can be a challenge. When you are working on live deals, with deadlines, expectations and a number of moving parts, it is not always easy to draw a clear line at the end of the day. You tend to carry things with you, especially if you are close to getting something over the line or if an issue has cropped up late in the process.

The positive side is that you are rarely dealing with things in isolation. When you have a strong internal team and good broker relationships, you can work through those pressures together and move collectively to keep things on track.

What do you love most about your job?

The people, first and foremost. At Recognise, there is a real sense that everyone is pulling in the same direction. When that alignment is there, it makes the whole process far more enjoyable and far more effective.

There are moments where everything clicks into place, and you can see the value you have added, not just in getting the deal done, but in helping the borrower move forward with whatever they are trying to achieve. Those are the moments that stick.

What is the best piece of career-related advice you have ever been given? Who gave it to you?

Early on in my career, one of my managers said something very simple: “You get out what you put in.”

Over time, you start to see that it is not about one big moment or one standout deal. It is about the day-to-day approach. Turning up prepared, building relationships properly, and being reliable. Those things compound over time.

How do you keep up to date with developments in the market?

A lot of it comes from conversations. Brokers are speaking to clients, lenders, valuers and solicitors every single day, so they often have a very immediate sense of what is changing. Whether it is shifts in appetite, changes in pricing or challenges in getting deals through, you tend to hear about it early through those discussions.

That kind of insight is hard to replicate elsewhere, because it is grounded in what is actually happening in real time.

What is the most quirky or unique property deal you have been involved in?

I once funded a trading business that was a glamping site but all of the rooms for hire were different themes, with rooms made out of various modes of transport – plane, train carriage and themed huts. A quirky little business that will no doubt continue to thrive.

Tell us about your trickiest case. What happened and how did you resolve the problems?

My first ever case that I had approved will always stick with me – it was a simple trading business, a chip shop. The deal was approved swiftly, and I was really pleased to have had my first case approved, however, it then took 24 months to complete. Every single possible legal issue you could think of arose – title issues, boundary disputes, ownership issues, freeholder issues. During the time of the completion, I worked in three different business centres around the Midlands, but I made sure to transfer the case with me every time so I could stay close to it and get it over the line – the sense of achievement when it completed was great, and I popped back in for a celebratory bag of chips.

What was your motivation for choosing this career?

I have always been interested in numbers and how businesses operate, so banking felt like a natural starting point.

I began my career at Lloyds, and from there moved into property finance. Once I was in that space, it just felt like the right fit. It brings together analysis, relationships and problem-solving in a way that keeps things engaging.

There is also a practical side to it. You are not just working in theory; you are helping to fund real assets and real businesses. That connection to something tangible is something I have always enjoyed.

If you could do any other job in the property sector, what would it be and why?

I think I would go down the surveying route. There is something appealing about being out on site, seeing the property in person and understanding it from the ground up. It gives you a different perspective compared to reviewing everything on paper.