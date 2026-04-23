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Second Charge Lending

Norton joins Scroll Finance panel

Norton joins Scroll Finance panel
Samantha Partington
Written By:
Posted:
April 23, 2026
Updated:
April 23, 2026
Norton Broker Services has joined specialist lender Scroll Finance's panel.

The partnership will provide brokers working with Norton Broker Services with access to Scroll Finance’s specialist lending solutions as it widens its offering to the intermediary market.

Currently, the lender only offers buy-to-let (BTL) second charge loans but, according to its website, plans to offer residential and green finance options in the future.

Lisa Muscroft, head of loan broking at Norton Broker Services, said: “We are delighted to be added to the Scroll Finance panel and to be working alongside a lender that shares our focus on delivering flexible and efficient finance solutions for brokers and their clients.

“Expanding our lender panel with partners such as Scroll Finance ensures our brokers have access to a broad range of specialist lending options, helping them to support clients with increasingly diverse financial needs.”

John Webb, head of lending at Scroll Finance, said: “We’re delighted to be adding Norton Broker Services to our panel. Norton has built a strong reputation in specialist finance and is a valued partner for intermediaries, so this is an important step for us as we expand distribution.”

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