InterBay cuts commercial rates; Together trims bridging rates – round-up

InterBay, part of OSB Group, has reduced rates across selected limited-edition products by as much as 50 basis points.

The changes apply to its commercial investment and semi-commercial limited-edition products, such as a two-year fix, which has been lowered by 0.5%, and a five-year fix, which has been cut by 0.2%.

Marc Callaghan, head of commercial lending at InterBay, said: “These rate reductions are another clear demonstration of our commitment to supporting brokers and their clients in a fast-moving market. By cutting up to 50bps across limited-edition products, we’re making it easier to structure deals with confidence and deliver better outcomes for investors.

“We know how important pricing certainty is right now, and these cuts are designed to give brokers more flexibility and more opportunity to get complex cases over the line.”

Together reduces unregulated bridging rates

Together has reduced rates across its unregulated bridging products by 0.05%.

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The specialist lender said this would improve affordability at higher loan-to-value (LTV) tiers.

The product is available on loans between £26,000 and £5m and includes dual solicitor representation on qualifying cases, with 100% funding available, subject to additional checks.

First charge rates now start at 0.9% for unregulated residential bridging, while it is 1.04% for semi-commercial and 1.08% for commercial properties.

For second charge, unregulated residential bridging rates start from 1.08%, and it is 1.06% for semi-commercial and 1.1% for commercial properties.

Property types include residential, commercial and semi-commercial, and the lower rates are available for expats and non-UK residents.

Tanya Elmaz, managing director of intermediary sales at Together, said: “In a market where certainty and speed matter more than ever, these changes reflect our commitment to listening to brokers and responding decisively.

“By reducing unregulated bridging rates, we’re removing complexity, improving affordability and helping brokers deliver confident outcomes.

“Our focus at Together remains on being a dependable long‑term partner, combining clear pricing, flexible lending and the certainty of completion brokers, investors and landlords need from today’s specialist lenders.”