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Complex Buy To Let

Vida Homeloans widens residential offering and relaunches BTL deals

Vida Homeloans widens residential offering and relaunches BTL deals
Shekina Tuahene
Written By:
Posted:
May 8, 2026
Updated:
May 8, 2026
Vida Homeloans has broadened its range with the reintroduction of 20 products and relaunched buy-to-let (BTL) mortgages.

Vicky Birkby, managing director for strategy and partnerships at Vida Homeloans, said the expansion was about supporting brokers with greater choice, “responding to their feedback and continuing to back our proposition breadth with the highquality service they expect from Vida”. 

The expanded residential range includes fee-saver and foreign national products to support borrowers with various needs and circumstances. Cashback is available across all residential fee-saver products.

Vida Homeloans said the relaunched BTL range would enable brokers to support landlords and property investors seeking options from a specialist lender. 

The lender said the updates reflected its commitment to providing solutions in a changing market and giving brokers access to products supported by a service-led approach. 

Birkby added: “Reintroducing our residential products and relaunching BTL helps intermediaries place cases with confidence, while our Service Pledge demonstrates our continued commitment to delivering an excellent broker experience.” 

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Vida Homeloans’ Service Pledge states that if an intermediary feels they have not received an excellent service from the lender, it may refund the application assessment fee, in line with pledge terms and conditions.

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