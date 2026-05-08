Castle Trust Bank releases EPC Uplift Bridge

Castle Trust Bank has launched an EPC Uplift Bridge, a product to support landlords and property investors undertaking refurbishments to improve efficiency.

The product is priced at 0.69% per month and is available on cases where refurbishment works intend to improve a property’s Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) rating to between A and C by the end of the loan term.

EPC Uplift Bridge is available up to 75% net day-one loan to value (LTV) and up to 75% loan to gross development value (LTGDV). Loans are available from £200,000 to £1m, with a maximum term of 12 months, rolled-up interest, and a refinance exit strategy.

The product can be used for non-structural refurbishment works, with a maximum works cost of £100,000.

Anna Lewis, commercial director at Castle Trust Bank, said: “Improving the energy efficiency of rental property is becoming an increasingly important consideration for landlords and investors. While the 2030 deadline may still feel some way off, brokers have an opportunity to help their clients think ahead and identify the right moments to carry out improvements, particularly when a property is vacant or already being refurbished.

“Our new EPC Uplift Bridge has been designed specifically to support this type of project. It provides short-term finance at a competitive rate for landlords who want to act early, improve the quality and efficiency of their properties, and future-proof their portfolios.”