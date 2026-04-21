One to One: Anna Lewis, Castle Trust Bank

Each month, Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions sit down with a key intermediary industry figure to discuss strategy, the opportunity for brokers and the mortgage marketplace.

This month, we are speaking to Anna Lewis (pictured), commercial director at Castle Trust Bank.

Tell me about your career so far

I’ve built my career within specialist property finance, progressing through commercially focused roles that give a real understanding of how lenders, brokers and customers interact. Over time, I’ve developed a strong grounding in distribution, product strategy and risk, which has shaped a very practical, outcomes‑focused leadership style. That end‑to‑end perspective has been hugely valuable as I’ve moved into more senior roles.

What has been your biggest learning over your career?

One of my biggest learnings is the importance of listening – particularly to brokers and customers. Products and pricing matter, but long‑term success comes from understanding how deals work in reality and where friction points exist. The lenders that consistently perform well are those that combine strong risk discipline with genuine flexibility and clarity in their propositions.

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What have you learned since joining Castle Trust Bank specifically?

Since joining Castle Trust, I’ve seen first-hand how a clear lending philosophy and a disciplined approach to underwriting can still sit alongside strong service. The business has a deep understanding of its target markets, and I’ve learned the value of staying very focused on what you do well rather than trying to be everything to everyone.

How has your career path shaped your role at Castle Trust Bank?

My career has given me experience across distribution, product development and market engagement, which means I’m able to join the dots between strategy and execution. At Castle Trust, that allows me to balance commercial growth with sustainability, ensuring that new initiatives are broker‑led, customer‑relevant and aligned to the long‑term goals of the business.

How do you unwind after a long day at work?

In a role like this, you never really switch off, but when I do get the chance to step away, I spend much of my time travelling to racecourses around the country supporting both my sons in their careers as flat jockeys. It’s a great way to unwind, get out of the office environment and stay grounded, while still sharing something I’m incredibly proud of with my family.

What is your view on the bridging and commercial markets currently?

The markets remain resilient, though lending is undoubtedly more selective than before. Borrowers are more pragmatic, prioritising strong exits, high‑quality assets and affordability. Despite fluctuations in volume, demand for short‑term and specialist finance remains robust, especially with lenders that offer certainty of execution and understand transactions.

What trends are driving business in each market?

In bridging, we’re seeing continued demand driven by refurbishments. In the commercial market, professional landlords and investors are increasingly focused on portfolio optimisation and income sustainability. Across both, brokers and borrowers value clear criteria, fast decisions and lenders who understand complex cases rather than relying solely on automated processes.

How is Castle Trust Bank responding to those trends through its product suite?

Castle Trust’s product approach is designed to support experienced brokers and professional borrowers, with a focus on clarity, consistency and pragmatic underwriting. The emphasis is on solutions that work in real‑world scenarios, supported by experienced decision‑makers who can assess the merits of each case rather than purely tick‑box lending.

Is the lender looking to develop its offering further and, if so, how?

Yes, Castle Trust continues to review its proposition in line with market needs. Our 80% net loan-to-value (LTV) product and 48-hour refinance option using dual representation are great examples of that. Development is driven by broker feedback, market data and portfolio performance, ensuring any enhancements remain aligned to risk appetite while improving usability and competitiveness. Growth is very considered rather than reactive.

What reputation do you believe Castle Trust Bank has and how has this been established?

Castle Trust has built a strong reputation for reliability, consistency and transparency. That reputation has been earned over time by doing what we say we will do – whether that’s delivering on terms, communicating clearly, or supporting brokers through complex transactions. Trust is built deal by deal, and that’s something the business takes seriously.

What plans does Castle Trust Bank have for this year and beyond?

After a record year last year, our focus for 2026 is on sustainable growth, deepening broker relationships and continuing to support professional borrowers through changing market conditions. Rather than rapid expansion, the priority is steady, controlled development that protects service levels and credit quality.

How will this be achieved?

This will be achieved by staying close to the market, investing in people and processes, and ensuring that product development is always aligned to customer outcomes. Strong collaboration between commercial, credit and operations teams will remain central to delivering on those ambitions.