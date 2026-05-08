JammJar partners with Entrust for in-platform ID verification

JammJar has partnered with Entrust to provide secure, automated identity verification checks within the CRM platform.

Entrust provides identity-centric security solutions globally, and the partnership will allow advisers to initiate and complete ID verification checks within a client case, using a government-issued ID and biometric verification.

Borrowers can complete this using their mobile phones and link the results to the case record, which JammJar said would create a clear compliance trial and avoid the need for advisers to switch systems or manually upload documents.

Karl Griffin (pictured), CEO and co-founder of JammJar, said identity verification was a “critical part of the advice process” but often handled through different systems, creating friction in the process.

He added: “Integrating the Entrust Identity Verification solution directly into JammJar’s workflow means brokers can initiate and complete identity verification without leaving the platform, with results automatically recorded within the case file. It’s another step towards removing the manual tasks that slow advisers down while ensuring firms maintain a clear and auditable compliance trail.

“But more broadly, this partnership reflects our wider philosophy with JammJar. The real benefit of artificial intelligence doesn’t come from automating isolated tasks – it comes from connecting the entire advice journey so documentation, compliance and communication work together seamlessly.”

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Minh Nguyen, VP of identity security solutions at Entrust, said: “We’re pleased to be partnering with JammJar to bring trusted, seamless identity verification into the broker workflow, securing critical moments of truth when identities are verified. By embedding Entrust identity verification solutions into the JammJar platform, advisers can verify clients with confidence, reducing friction, accelerating verification time, and delivering a seamless experience for borrowers.

“As the mortgage industry continues to modernise its processes, integrations like this demonstrate how technology can help organisations meet regulatory requirements while creating an efficient customer experience.”