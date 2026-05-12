TML lowers BTL rates and relaunches 75% LTV deals

The Mortgage Lender (TML) has reduced its buy-to-let (BTL) rates, alongside relaunching offerings at 75% loan to value (LTV).

TML, part of Shawbrook, has made reductions of up to 0.35% across its BTL deals for both two- and five-year fixes.

Rates for standard BTL properties will begin at 4.14%, effective from today. Rates for houses in multiple occupation (HMOs) and multi-unit blocks (MUBs) start from 4.29%.

Meanwhile, the relaunched 75% LTV deals are available on both two- and five-year terms, which the firm said broadened the choice for landlords looking for “lower leverage options in a dynamic market”.

The firm said key features of the refreshed range include loans up to a maximum of £3m per property, up to £5m per customer and no set cap on portfolio size. TML noted that the development is intended to support brokers and landlord clients with improved product availability and affordability.

Louise Apollonio (pictured), sales and distribution director for retail mortgages at Shawbrook, said: “These changes are designed to make it easier for brokers to get cases placed in a market where cost and flexibility really matter. By reducing rates and reintroducing 75% LTV products, we’re giving brokers more ways to place cases confidently, whether that’s for lower leverage borrowing or more complex properties like HMOs.

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“In a market that continues to evolve, speaking to a broker early can make a real difference, so it’s important they have the right options and support behind them. Ultimately, this is about giving brokers the confidence to place business with us, get it through, and deliver the right outcomes for their clients.”