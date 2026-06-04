Quantum Mortgages cuts rates and announces cashback of up to £20,000

Quantum Mortgages has unveiled cashback of up to £20,000 for remortgages, as well as making rate cuts across its product range.

The firm’s Single Unit, Multi-Unit, Specialist and Pro Mixed-Use ranges have seen reductions of 20 basis points (bps). The specialist buy-to-let (BTL) and bridging lender has also launched a cashback product across its Single Unit, Multi-Unit and Specialist offerings at up to 75% loan to value (LTV).

Now, a cashback payment of 1% of the net loan will be made within two weeks of completion. Quantum Mortgages said the minimum cashback is £1,000 and the maximum is £20,000 – this goes up to £50,000 for a £5m portfolio.

All the changes will be effective from 5:30pm today.

Harsha Dahyea (pictured), chief commercial officer at Quantum Mortgages, said: “With record numbers of borrowers coming to the end of their five-year fixed rates in 2026, many will be hit with a double whammy of increased mortgage costs plus considerable fees should they decide refinancing is the best option for them.

“Despite market volatility, we are in a strong position to bring a cashback product to market while also reducing some of our fixed rates. We have listened carefully to what our broker community needs from lenders right now, and we hope this new cashback proposition, alongside reduced rates, will reduce some of the cost of arranging a remortgage.”

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Earlier this week, the firm added product transfers to its offering for borrowers coming to the end of their mortgage deal.