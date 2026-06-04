The friction holding back specialist mortgage cases – Upton

Brokers are spending more time managing transactions that are taking longer to complete and involve more moving parts than they did a few years ago.

Recent analysis from Propertymark found that 43% of housing transactions are now taking more than 17 weeks to complete, while separate research from House Buyer Bureau highlighted the impact local authority search delays can have in some parts of the country. Those delays are frustrating, but when speaking to brokers, the conversation often moves beyond timescales alone.

Many parts of a transaction sit outside a lender’s control. Legal work, searches and wider third-party processes will move at their own pace, which makes the parts lenders can influence even more important.

More moving parts, more pressure points

Specialist lending looks different today to how it did a few years ago. Increasingly, funding decisions sit within a wider strategy rather than a single transaction in isolation. A refinance may be releasing capital for another acquisition, a short-term facility may form part of a longer-term plan, or a portfolio review may open up opportunities elsewhere.

You can see that reflected in the conversations brokers are having with clients. Increasingly, they are helping shape wider investment decisions rather than simply arranging finance for a specific transaction.

Sponsored Aldermore Insights with Jon Cooper: Edition 9 – Why lending strategy is becoming more central in buy to let Sponsored by Aldermore

Part of that shift reflects the way many investors and landlords are operating today. Portfolio structures have become more layered; ownership arrangements more varied and funding requirements increasingly connected across multiple stages. A transaction that may once have been relatively straightforward can now sit alongside refinancing decisions, acquisition plans and future growth objectives.

When multiple properties, layered ownership structures and different parties moving at different speeds all sit within the same journey, there are naturally more touchpoints than many brokers were dealing with previously.

When the process starts to feel less connected

Brokers are already used to operating in that environment, but feedback from brokers and borrowers suggests confidence can start to shift later in the journey. Early stages are often viewed positively because communication tends to be regular and there is a clear sense of who is driving things. As cases move closer towards completion, that picture can sometimes become less clear.

Cases can still be progressing exactly as they should be and teams can still be doing exactly what they need to do, but brokers can find themselves repeating conversations with different people, chasing updates or spending time joining together parts of the process themselves.

Brokers can quickly find themselves spending more time coordinating activity and managing expectations than focusing on the conversations clients value them for.

Most brokers and borrowers understand that specialist lending takes work. They understand due diligence, legal processes and that some stages will take longer than others. Frustration tends to emerge when it becomes less obvious who owns the next step or who is responsible for keeping things moving.

Where feedback starts to matter

One thing feedback often does is highlight where internal processes and external experience do not always line up. Something can make complete sense internally while feeling very different from the broker side of the journey.

As transactions become more involved, continuity can start to matter just as much as speed. Brokers often want confidence that ownership remains visible throughout the process and that there is clarity around who is driving the case at each stage.

That thinking has shaped some of the changes we have made within specialist mortgages, including the introduction of a relationship manager model, which creates a single point of contact throughout the lifecycle of a case. This was not about redesigning a process for the sake of it. It came from recognising that continuity and accountability become increasingly valuable as cases become more structured.

Looking beyond the funding itself

As specialist lending continues to evolve, lender operating models need to evolve alongside it. Processes built around simpler transactions do not always translate naturally into more involved cases.

Access to funding will always matter, but the role lenders play is becoming broader than that. As transactions become increasingly connected and involve more parties and decisions, brokers are placing greater value on continuity, visibility and the confidence that someone is actively driving progress when complexity starts to build.

Because increasingly, the question is not simply whether a lender can fund a case. It is whether they can help keep it moving.