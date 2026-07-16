LendInvest closes financial year with record £1.44bn lending

Specialist property lender LendInvest originated a record £1.44bn in loans in the 2026 financial year, a 17% rise on the year before.

This included record quarterly lending of £415m in Q1 and an origination high of £196m in March.

Its buy-to-let (BTL) division delivered £917m in originations over the year, with March seeing its highest monthly figure. LendInvest said most activity came from professional landlords and portfolio investors, indicating the market’s consolidation into fewer, bigger landlords.

Its short-term lending division delivered a record Q4, with offers reaching £113m.

Assets under management rose 18% to £3.82bn, while funds under management increased from £5.13bn to £5.48bn. The group said this reflected growth across principal and third-party lending, as it entered the year with a record lending pipeline.

LendInvest said 2026 was a year of “continued progress and recalibration” as the UK property finance market progressed on a slower and more uncertain path than expected.

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While the group entered the first quarter of the 2027 financial year with record levels of lending, it said this was expected to drop in Q2 due to higher swap rates resulting from the Middle East conflict.

LendInvest returned to profitability, delivering an underlying profit of £4m compared to a loss of £1.3m the year before. Its profit after tax came to £2.3m, an improvement of £3.9m annually.

Rod Lockhart (pictured), CEO of LendInvest, said: “FY26 has been a landmark year for LendInvest. Our strategic transformation into a highly efficient, capital-light platform is now business as usual, and it’s driving record-level lending and powering a 200% increase in EBITDA to £8.7m as our model scales.

“These results show that, despite broader macroeconomic fluctuations and swap rate volatility, the appetite among professional landlords and specialist property investors remains incredibly resilient. Our brokers and borrowers are looking for speed, flexibility and certainty, which is exactly what our platform delivers.”

Earlier this month, the firm announced cuts across its two- and five-year BTL products.