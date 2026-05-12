MT Finance hires Gregory as BDM

MT Finance has appointed Charlie Gregory as a business development manager (BDM).

Gregory brings experience in the specialist finance and bridging sectors as well as in buy-to-let (BTL) mortgages, having previously worked at Glenhawk as a BDM for 18 months and, prior to that, as a senior BDM at Hope Capital.

Before that, he worked as a BDM for both TFB Capital Limited and Market Financial Solutions.

MT Finance said Gregory’s appointment marks the continuing expansion of its business development team.

Gareth Lewis, deputy CEO of MT Finance, said: “We are thrilled to have Charlie join our growing team. He brings a high level of energy and a proven track record of delivering results in the fast-paced bridging market. His deep understanding of the intermediary landscape and his technical knowledge of complex lending criteria make him a perfect fit for MT Finance as we continue to enhance our service offering.”

Gregory (pictured) added: “I am delighted to be joining such a well-respected and forward-thinking lender. MT Finance is known for its speed, flexibility, and commitment to the broker community – values that I have always prioritised in my own career. I look forward to working with the team to help our partners find the best possible solutions for their clients.”