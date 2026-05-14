Word On The Street adds Medlicott to board

Word On The Street has announced the appointment of Jack Medlicott to its board of directors as a shareholder.

Medlicott (pictured) has over 15 years’ experience in the legal and property markets, specifically within bridging and development.

Prior to joining Word On The Street in July last year as a partner, Medlicott was a partner at MSB and an associate director at PLS Solicitors.

During his time at Word On the Street, Medlicott assisted with the firm making 202 completions and almost £90m in gross loan amount year to date. The firm said his appointment reinforces its “comprehensive service offering across bridging, development, buy-to-let, and commercial finance”.

Michael Street, founding partner at Word On The Street, said: “Jack has had a transformative impact on the way we operate, bringing a level of structure and discipline that is rare in our industry. His support and stewardship have helped us become more efficient and better equipped to build a genuinely sustainable business.

“Co-founder Jasmine and I are incredibly grateful for Jack’s contribution. Promoting him to the board and awarding him a shareholding reflects the rare alignment of values, work ethic, and judgment he has consistently demonstrated. The trust we have developed is one of a kind.”