Word On The Street hires Medlicott as partner

Specialist property finance broker Word On The Street has appointed Jack Medlicott (pictured) as a partner.

Medlicott will play an “important role” in “evolving the broker’s global high-net-worth and non-dom service proposition, as well as enhancing its underwriting and risk management capabilities”.

He joins from MSB, where he has worked for around six years, most recently as a partner and before that as a senior associate.

Medlicott has also worked at PLS Solicitors, initially as a paralegal, then as a trainee solicitor and then as an associate director.

He has worked with lender clients, from institutional plcs and large bridging providers to smaller family offices and start-ups.

During that time, he has overseen lending books of up to £200m, and has “honed a specific skill set in revolutionising workflows and improving lender integration with various parties in the transaction process.”

Michael Street, founding partner of Word On The Street, said: “I am thrilled that Jack has come on board; he is exactly the type of hire that fits in with our non-standard approach to finance broking – but addresses a real need for transformation in our industry.

“By combining Jack’s expertise, we’re adding to the cross-disciplined make-up of Word On The Street that is part of our secret to success.”

He added: “We don’t just want to arrange finance, we want to improve and enhance the experience, and this can only be done by thinking outside of the box.

“I have no doubt that Jack’s background and skill set will be an exciting development not only for us as a business, but for all of our lenders and professional partners.”

Medlicott added: “I am joining at a time of massive success for the business. Michael [Street, founding partner] and the team have created something special, and I look forward to this opportunity to contribute to its exciting journey.

“Over the years, I have fine-tuned my ability to review and improve day-to-day interactions between stakeholders, resulting in swifter, more streamlined lending.

“In my new role, I will seek to remove traditional blockages by promoting enhancements to processes and added perspective.

“I’ll also be adding value from a risk management point of view, utilising my extensive experience with loan structuring, including complex land and title considerations.”