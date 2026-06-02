Metro expands Morley’s role and makes specialist team changes

Metro Bank has broadened the role of Charles Morley to director of mortgage distribution, operations and servicing to oversee the homebuying process from initial enquiry to completion.

Formerly director of mortgage distribution, his role will now cover the entire mortgage journey under one team and reporting line. Its business development team will continue to be led by Joanne Hollins, head of intermediary and direct mortgages.

Within the team, Neil McLeod has been promoted to national key account manager, formerly regional sales manager. He has worked for Metro Bank since 2018 and has nearly 20 years of experience in financial services.

McLeod will work with key networks and clubs to develop and strengthen existing and new relationships.

Dean Linklater has been made regional sales director for the North of England, and has over 20 years of experience in mortgages and specialist lending, with a focus on the market in his targeted region.

Nicole Moore and Emma Dudley have joined the business as business development manager (BDM) and telephone BDM respectively.

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Moore was most recently at 3 Sixty Financial Solutions and has over a decade of experience. At Metro Bank, she will develop new and existing intermediary relationships across Yorkshire and the North East.

Dudley previously worked at Coastway Financial for five years, as a self-employed mortgage and protection broker. In her new role, she will focus on remote relationship management, providing day‑to‑day support and expertise for mortgage intermediaries.

Morley said: “Our mortgage team is focused on building strong relationships and delivering for our clients. We’re able to provide a complete, end-to-end customer journey, combined with a shared commitment for excellent service and delivery at every point.”

Hollins added: “I’m delighted to welcome Nicola and Emma to the team, and Dean and Neil on their new roles supporting broker relationships, allowing brokers to manage complexity with confidence on behalf of their customers.”

Over the first three months of the year, Metro Bank said lending rose across its targeted segments, comprising corporate, commercial, SME lending and specialist mortgages.