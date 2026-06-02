Keystone Property Finance enters semi-commercial mortgage market

Keystone Property Finance has expanded its lending proposition into the semi-commercial market with rates starting from 7.14%.

Landlords can choose from two- and five-year fixed rates available for both purchase and remortgage cases up to a maximum loan size of £2m.

Lending covers the entire property and affordability is assessed solely on the residential rental income.

Keystone’s semi-commercial products are available across standard units, houses in multiple occupation (HMO), multi-unit freehold blocks (MUFBs), and holiday lets.

Lending is open to limited companies, trading limited companies, special purpose vehicles, limited liability partnerships, and individual borrowers.

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Seeking diversification

Elise Coole (pictured), managing director at Keystone Property Finance, said: “What we’ve heard consistently is that landlords are increasingly looking beyond traditional buy-to-let in search of stronger yields and greater diversification, yet semi-commercial remains underserved by lenders relative to the demand that’s out there.

“That’s why, over the past 12 months, we’ve made two significant moves into new segments – first refurb-to-let and now semi-commercial. Both have been driven by clear, broker-led demand and reflect our commitment to expanding where brokers genuinely need more support.”