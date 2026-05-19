Charles Street Finance hires Mather as sales manager

Charles Street Finance has hired Michael Mather as sales manager as the lender pursues its plans to grow a £1bn loan book.

Mather (pictured) joins the bridging and development finance lender at its new headquarters in Cheadle, following roles at Manchester-based firms including Fiducia, Octopus Real Estate, Framework Mortgaging, Mint Property Finance and Bluecroft Finance.

His focus will be on broker and intermediary sales, offering a flexible range of commercial finance products such as unregulated bridging loans, commercial and semi-commercial term, buy-to-let (BTL) mortgages and revolving credit facilities (RCFs).

Mather will run a sales team of five – covering the whole of the UK – reporting to Carl Graham, corporate relationship director at Charles Street Finance.

He is the latest of four Charles Street Finance appointments in the past month as the lender moves to recruit business development managers (BDMs) nationwide.

Mather said: “I am delighted to be joining Charles Street’s winning team. I have known Carl for many years and have been impressed at the vision and growth of the Charles Street business in recent years. With a keen appetite to support commercial lending, I’m enthusiastic to help grow the business further.”

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Graham said: “I am really pleased to be building out the Charles Street team further, and with Michael’s appointment heading up broker and intermediary sales, we will be in an even better position to service the growing numbers of brokers’ commercial finance customers seeking fast and flexible finance.”