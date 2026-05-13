Landbay hires McRoberts as Kent and South Coast BDM

Landbay has appointed Richard McRoberts as a business development manager (BDM), covering Kent and the South Coast.

McRoberts has in excess of 12 years of experience across the property and finance markets. This includes nine years in sales and lettings across central London and the South East, before he moved into finance in 2022 when he became a specialist buy-to-let (BTL) broker at Mortgage Finance Brokers. In this role, McRoberts gained experience with a range of cases including houses in multiple occupancy (HMOs), multi-unit freehold blocks (MUFBs) and limited company structures.

In his new role, he will report to Rob Stanton, sales and distribution director at Landbay, and provide brokers and advisory firms across the region with comprehensive sales support.

The firm said McRoberts’ background on the broker side would be “invaluable” when supporting brokers across the regions, especially those who have specialist BTL cases.

Stanton said: “Richard brings a strong combination of property market knowledge and practical buy-to-let experience, having worked both in estate and lettings agency and, more recently, as a specialist broker.

“That background means he understands the pressures brokers face when trying to place cases, particularly where landlords have more complex borrowing structures or property types. His appointment gives brokers across Kent and the South Coast a dedicated BDM who can discuss cases properly and help them find practical solutions.”

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McRoberts (pictured) added: “Landbay has built a fantastic reputation in the buy-to-let space, and I’m very excited to be joining such a forward-thinking and high-performing team. Having worked as a broker myself, I understand how important proactive, reliable BDM support can be when brokers are trying to place cases.

“I’m looking forward to getting out, building relationships, and helping firms find the best solutions for their landlord clients.”