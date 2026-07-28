Barclays' gross lending reaches £17.7bn in first half of 2026

Barclays increased its mortgage lending activity in the first half of 2026, with mortgage gross lending at £17.7bn, up from £15.4bn a year earlier.

The £2.3bn increase represented growth of around 15% year-on-year, according to the lender’s latest interim results.

The lender also reported growth in its mortgage book, with UK mortgage balances increasing to £176.7bn as of 30 June 2026, compared with £166.8bn a year earlier.

Barclays said UK lending balances grew by 5% year-on-year during the first half of 2026, with higher lending balances driven primarily by growth in mortgages.

New mortgage lending at average 70% LTV

The average loan to value (LTV) of new mortgage lending remained unchanged year-on-year at 70%, while the average LTV across the wider mortgage portfolio stood at 57%, compared with 54% a year earlier.

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Barclays UK reported an 8% increase in net interest income, rising to £3.986bn in the first half of 2026 from £3.677bn a year earlier.

The net interest margin increased to 3.7%, up from 3.55% in the same period last year.

Credit performance remains stable despite higher impairment charges

Barclays UK reported credit impairment charges of £338m for the first half of 2026, compared with £237m in the same period last year.

The lender said the increase reflected stable underlying credit performance, while the previous year had benefitted from a recalibration adjustment in the retail credit card portfolio.

Barclays UK reported total income of £4.517bn for the first half of 2026, up 8% year-on-year, while profit before tax increased 10% to £1.767bn.