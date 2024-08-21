You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Bridging -

Bridging

Bridging loan books reach £8.4bn in Q2 – BDLA

  • 21/08/2024
Bridging loan books have come to around £8.4bn in the second quarter of this year, according to figures.

According to the Bridging and Development Lenders Association (BDLA), formerly known as the Association of Short Term Lenders (ASTL), completions grew to a record of £1.74bn in Q2 this year. This is up by around 15% on the first quarter.

This helped lead to a 2.9% increase in the size of the overall loan books from £8.1bn to £8.4bn.

Bridging applications fell by 9.9% in the second quarter, compared to the prior quarter, which came to around £10.2bn.

Within the bridging completions figure in June, there was £108.2m of development loans and members wrote £335.5m of non-bridging development loans.

This led to a development lending total of £443.7m for the quarter, which is slightly down from the £445.1m that was recorded in the prior quarter.

Vic Jannels, CEO of the BDLA, said that the latest data showed record completions and overall loan book values in the second quarter of 2024, “providing further evidence of the continued growth of the bridging and development lending sector”.

He continued: “Despite the challenges faced in the broader economic landscape, the significant increase in bridging completions, ongoing growth in loan books and the sustained demand for development loans highlight the vital role our members play in driving property market activity.

“And the future for our sector looks incredibly positive as the continued success of the Certified Practitioner in Specialist Property Finance (CPSP) demonstrates a growing number of professionals who are committed to demonstrating their expertise through this accreditation.

“The more we can build on this momentum, the greater awareness we can bring to the versatile benefits of short-term property lending and the more opportunities we can deliver to intermediaries to help their clients finance their property objectives.”

